State of A-State: Volleyball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re on campus at Arkansas State this week, there’s a good chance you’ll hear volleyballs being spiked. New Head Coach Brian Gerwig has camps going on all week.

Great turnout at Arkansas State’s volleyball camp this week.



Talked with new head coach Brian Gerwig for the latest installment of our State of A-State series.



We talked about the team’s 8 newcomers, new assistants and more.



July 20, 2022

“We’ve been really excited,” Gerwig said. “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve had camps on campus and it’s nice to have kids, we’ve got 55 kids [at camp Tuesday] and it’s nice to have the young ones back in the gym.”

Several players are at the camps, helping the little ones improve their game.

Some are familiar faces, but others are new to the team. The Red Wolves have 8 newcomers as well as 7 returning.

“There’s been a lot of changes,” Gerwig said. “We’re adding 8 new members to this team for this upcoming season so we’re really excited and excited to have kids that are really bought into the new system, bought into the new way of volleyball here at Arkansas and it’s been a lot of work. We’ve been on the road recruiting almost every weekend, during the week and we’ve been very busy.”

On the road recruiting with two new assistant coaches. Former Mercer assistant coach Alicia Roth is the associate head coach. Jordan Coomes just joined the staff from Jacksonville State.

They worked all summer to fill the roster this fall.

“Our needs changed about halfway through the summer,” Gerwig said. “Halfway through the recruiting season we had a couple of new things that we had to add to the roster, so it’s been a little different but that’s ok, we survived, we got new kids coming to the roster, we’re really excited about this group.”

All a part of what Gerwig says is building something new at A-State.

“Building a culture is first,” Gerwig said. “We really wanted to make sure that all of these kids not only are good volleyball players but are great human beings and that all starts in the recruiting process and I really wanted to make sure that the kids were people that I want representing Arkansas State. It’s always a build. We’re never going to stop building and what’s this group look like, what kind of stamp is this group going to leave on the program this year? We’ll find out.”

Arkansas State’s season opener is August 26th at First National Bank Arena.

