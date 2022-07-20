Teen arrested in connection to Caruthersville homicide

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A teenager was arrested by Caruthersville police in connection to a June homicide.

A news release said on Wednesday, July 11, a 17-year-old male from Hayti was arrested over the homicide of Wayneasha Carter.

Carter was shot and killed on June 11 on the 400-block of East 13 Street in Caruthersville, according to police.

The teen is being charged with first-degree murder and will be transported to a juvenile detention center before making his first court appearance.

The arrest comes after Eddie Hunt was in court on Monday, July 18, in connection to the homicide. He has pleaded not guilty.

