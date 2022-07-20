United Way allocates $300k in funds to non-profit organizations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was “Christmas in July” for non-profit organizations in Jonesboro.

United Way of Northeast Arkansas hosted its funding allocation event on Wednesday, June 20, at the Wildflower Event Center in Jonesboro.

In total, officials gave out more than $300,000 to non-profit organizations across the region.

Board President Michael Nunnally said they look forward to the event every year.

“It is like Christmas Day. We have an opportunity here,” he said. “United Way is a big resource and like to think of ourselves as linking those resources to help those in need and providing hope to those who need it.”

Nunnally explained this was the first time they have done one-year funding, instead of two-year funding.

He said he wanted to thank all the volunteers who put so much work into keeping the non-profits across Northeast Arkansas going.

The following are the organizations awarded money at the event, along with how much funding each received:

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship - $12,000

Breaking Bonds Ministries - $15,000

CASA of the 2nd Judicial District of Arkansas - $13,500

Gateway CASA - $10,000

Cherry Valley Food Pantry - $5,000

City Youth Ministries - $10,800

Hispanic Community Services - $27,500

Family Crisis Center - $44,900

Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas - $50,000

Helping Neighbors Food Pantry - $12,000

Hope Found - $10,000

Jonesboro Church Help Center - $18,000

Legal Aid of Arkansas - $12,000

Mission Outreach - $20,500

New Life Empowerment - $10,000

The Children’s Shelter - $10,100

The Learning Center - $15,000

White River Women’s Shelter - $5,000

All funds were raised by volunteers with United Way.

