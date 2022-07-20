United Way allocates $300k in funds to non-profit organizations
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was “Christmas in July” for non-profit organizations in Jonesboro.
United Way of Northeast Arkansas hosted its funding allocation event on Wednesday, June 20, at the Wildflower Event Center in Jonesboro.
In total, officials gave out more than $300,000 to non-profit organizations across the region.
Board President Michael Nunnally said they look forward to the event every year.
“It is like Christmas Day. We have an opportunity here,” he said. “United Way is a big resource and like to think of ourselves as linking those resources to help those in need and providing hope to those who need it.”
Nunnally explained this was the first time they have done one-year funding, instead of two-year funding.
He said he wanted to thank all the volunteers who put so much work into keeping the non-profits across Northeast Arkansas going.
The following are the organizations awarded money at the event, along with how much funding each received:
- Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship - $12,000
- Breaking Bonds Ministries - $15,000
- CASA of the 2nd Judicial District of Arkansas - $13,500
- Gateway CASA - $10,000
- Cherry Valley Food Pantry - $5,000
- City Youth Ministries - $10,800
- Hispanic Community Services - $27,500
- Family Crisis Center - $44,900
- Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas - $50,000
- Helping Neighbors Food Pantry - $12,000
- Hope Found - $10,000
- Jonesboro Church Help Center - $18,000
- Legal Aid of Arkansas - $12,000
- Mission Outreach - $20,500
- New Life Empowerment - $10,000
- The Children’s Shelter - $10,100
- The Learning Center - $15,000
- White River Women’s Shelter - $5,000
All funds were raised by volunteers with United Way.
