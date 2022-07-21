Arkansas in the spotlight Wednesday at SEC Media Days

ATLANTA (KAIT) - It was breakfast with the Hogs on Day 3 of SEC Media Days.

Head coach Sam Pittman, QB KJ Jefferson, DB Jalen Catalon, & LB Bumper Pool took the stage Wednesday morning in Atlanta. Arkansas looks to build off of a 9 win season.

“It’s hard to go from 6 wins to 9,” Pittman said. “Certainly harder to go from 9, each win you go up is harder and it’s harder to maintain. Especially in the SEC, and no disrespect to the East, especially in the SEC West. And then you add a College Football Playoff team and BYU, who’s 21 and 4 over the last 2 years, been way in the top 20. And you got yourself a schedule. Listen, I love it at Arkansas, I’m not complaining one bit about it. We’re the University of Arkansas, we’ll go compete.”

Jefferson accounted for 3340 total yards and 27 TD in 2021. The Mississippi native was selected to the Maxwell & Davey O’Brien Award watch lists. “Feel like I improved on decision making, and being disciplined with the ball,” KJ added. “Or just taking care of the ball and putting my teammates in the best position to win. And I feel like leading forward and moving forward, I just want to be more consistent and just keep being vocal on a leadership role.”

Jalen Catalon and Bumper Pool earned Preseason All-American honors. Both aim to lead Arkansas to more success.

“Last year was a great year,” Catalon said. “But I always say to the team, last year is last year. It’s 2022 now, so it’s a new year. Everybody is looking to start off right and try to make it to the top, just like we are. I say we got to attack every single day, and just get 1 percent better. And if we do that, we can progress off last year.”

Pool had the option to enter the NFL Draft but elected to come back to Fayetteville. “There was a lot of older guys leaving. And I just felt I wanted to come back to be able to set a standard of how you work, what you do in a season. Because we had that success last year, I didn’t want to be one of those things where it just happened, and it’s gone.”

Arkansas kicks off the season September 3rd at home vs. Cincinnati. The SEC Network announced Wednesday that their pregame show SEC Nation will be broadcast from Fayetteville.

Arkansas junior quarterback KJ Jefferson has come a long way since his first career start at #LSU in 2019. Jefferson passed for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, while rushing for 664 yards and 6 more scores. He was also MVP of 2022 Outback Bowl. #SECMediaDays pic.twitter.com/1bB0Pp1opY — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 20, 2022

Sweet moment between Arkansas’s Sam Pittman and UGA’s Nolan Smith at #SECMediaDays. Pittman coached OL at Georgia before ARK. ❤️ a football family. pic.twitter.com/L63307EwvM — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) July 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.