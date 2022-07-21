Arkansas State women’s soccer releases 2022 schedule

Arkansas State head women’s soccer coach Brian Dooley released the Red Wolves 2022 schedule on Thursday. The 17-game slate features seven non-conference fixtures all in the state of Arkansas with six on the home pitch of the A-State Soccer Complex.

Coming off a second-consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season title, the Red Wolves return six starters and 20 letterwinners from the squad that finished last season 10-6-2, 7-2-1 in league play. Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and Second Team All-Conference selection Aliyah Williamson along with Second Team All-Conference pick Emma Riley teamed up for 11 goals and three assists last year and look to build upon tremendous freshmen campaigns this season.

A-State gets the 2021 campaign underway on Aug. 8 with an exhibition match at Tulsa. A second exhibition encounter has the Red Wolves hosting UT Martin on Aug. 13 ahead of the 2022 season opener Aug. 18 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the A-State Soccer Complex. The three-game home stand to open the regular season continues Aug. 21 against Central Arkansas and Aug. 25 against Northwestern State.

The lone road non-conference test sends A-State to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on Aug. 28 before three more home non-conference fixtures prepare the Red Wolves for the conference slate. A-State hosts Little Rock (Sept. 4), Missouri State (Sept. 8) and Western Kentucky (Sept. 11) to close the non-conference schedule.

The quest to a third Sun Belt Conference regular season title begins with three of the first four league matches on the road. A-State opens league play at Texas State Sept. 18 before returning to Jonesboro to face Marshall on Sept. 22. League games at Troy (Sept. 25) and Georgia Southern (Oct. 2) close the opening stretch before the Red Wolves host Louisiana on Oct. 6. ULM (Oct. 9) and Old Dominion (Oct. 20) are the remaining opponents on the road while three of the final four matches are at home against Georgia State (Oct. 16), Southern Miss (Oct. 23) and South Alabama (Oct. 27).

Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women's soccer team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

2022 Arkansas State Women’s Soccer Schedule

Aug. 8 – at Tulsa (Exhibition) | 12:00 PM

Aug. 13 – UT Martin (Exhibition) | 5:00 PM

Aug. 18 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 4:00 PM

Aug. 21 – Central Arkansas | 4:00 PM

Aug. 25 – Northwestern State | 2:00 PM

Aug. 28 – at Arkansas | 1:00 PM

Sept. 4 – Little Rock | 2:00 PM

Sept. 8 – Missouri State | 3:00 PM

Sept. 11 – Western Kentucky | 12:00 PM

Sept. 18 – at Texas State* | 12:00 PM

Sept. 22 – Marshall* | 3:00 PM

Sept. 25 – at Troy* | 1:00 PM

Oct. 2 – at Georgia Southern* | 11:00 AM

Oct. 6 – Louisiana* | 3:00 PM

Oct. 9 – at ULM* | 1:00 PM

Oct. 16 – Georgia State* | 12:00 PM

Oct. 20 – at Old Dominion* | 6:00 PM

Oct. 23 – Southern Miss* | 12:00 PM

Oct. 27 – South Alabama* | 3:00 PM

Oct. 31- Nov. 6 – Sun Belt Conference Tournament (Foley, Ala.)

