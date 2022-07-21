Auburn players defend Harsin at SEC Media Days

ATLANTA (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers spoke on the final day of SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel in Atlanta, with the topic mostly surrounding the offseason drama involving Bryan Harsin and his potential departure as Auburn’s head coach.

Harsin spoke at length on the subject in both his main media presser and press conference with the electronic media, but Harsin has spoken on the issue before. He spoke on the subject following Auburn’s first practice of the spring, but this is the first time we are hearing from players publicly.

Accompanying Harsin to Atlanta were seniors Derick Hall and John Samuel Shenker, as well as junior running back Tank Bigsby. Hall and Shenker, vocally speaking in favor of Harsin.

“When that happened, that caught everyone off guard,” said Auburn senior edge rusher Derick Hall. “Some of the guys stepped up and talked to the board and the president. Just to support coach Harsin.”

The team is fighting for its head coach to get him back on the Plains. Shenker, a senior tight end, said, “Knowing what you want was able to happen, and bringing a coach that we believe in in coach Harsin back to Auburn where he belongs is so, so crucial to this team.”

Harsin himself said the team is now stronger after the offseason drama.

Auburn kicks it season off Sept. 3 against Mercer inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.