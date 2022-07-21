Boil order in effect for Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Mountain View will need to take caution, as the city is under a boil order.

According to Mayor Roger Gardner, there is a boil water order in effect as of Wednesday, July 20, for the entire Mountain View Water system until further notice.

Officials said there was a break in the system’s main line near the Subway on Sylamore Avenue.

