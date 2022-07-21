Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Boil order issued for much of county

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of Stone County.

The ADH stated in a July 21 news release a water main break is to blame for the order which was issued for the following towns and water systems:

  • West Stone County Water Association: Cedar Hills Drive west to Highway 66 Loop and north to Highway 263
  • Guion Water Department
  • Pleasant Grove
  • Fifty Six Waterworks
  • Sylamore Valley Water Association
  • Richwoods Water Association
  • Mountain View Waterworks

Residents are advised to boil water before consuming.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
July 21: What you need to know
Riley Sawyer in his ROTC outfit, Riley drowned Thursday July, 14th in the St. Francis River
“He died in the worst way possible”: Mother speaks out after son’s drowning
An investigation into the parking lot scuffle over the weekend.
Jonesboro police officer suspended following parking lot scuffle
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
4 arrested in Mountain Home, Ark., in kidnapping case; police say one wore clown mask

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Arkansas lawmakers approve $1M for pregnancy resource centers
Boil order in effect for Mountain View
Avian influenza is highly deadly to birds.
Fulton County Fair temporarily bans chickens at yearly animal show