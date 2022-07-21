Boil order issued for much of county
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of Stone County.
The ADH stated in a July 21 news release a water main break is to blame for the order which was issued for the following towns and water systems:
- West Stone County Water Association: Cedar Hills Drive west to Highway 66 Loop and north to Highway 263
- Guion Water Department
- Pleasant Grove
- Fifty Six Waterworks
- Sylamore Valley Water Association
- Richwoods Water Association
- Mountain View Waterworks
Residents are advised to boil water before consuming.
