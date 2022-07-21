Boil order issued for much of county

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of Stone County.

The ADH stated in a July 21 news release a water main break is to blame for the order which was issued for the following towns and water systems:

West Stone County Water Association: Cedar Hills Drive west to Highway 66 Loop and north to Highway 263

Guion Water Department

Pleasant Grove

Fifty Six Waterworks

Sylamore Valley Water Association

Richwoods Water Association

Mountain View Waterworks

Residents are advised to boil water before consuming.

