Bryanth Basemore hired as new Osceola boys basketball coach

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The defending 3A boys basketball state champions have a new head coach.

The Osceola Times was first to report that Bryanth Basemore will be the new leader of the Seminoles. Basemore hails from Hughes and has over a decade of college coaching experience. He led Lane College (NCAA Division 2) from 2010 to 2021.

Basemore takes over after Vernon Wilson’s departure to Marianna Lee.

