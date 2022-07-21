Energy Alert
Bryanth Basemore hired as new Osceola boys basketball coach

Former Lane College head coach Bryanth Basemore was hired as the new Osceola head coach.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The defending 3A boys basketball state champions have a new head coach.

The Osceola Times was first to report that Bryanth Basemore will be the new leader of the Seminoles. Basemore hails from Hughes and has over a decade of college coaching experience. He led Lane College (NCAA Division 2) from 2010 to 2021.

Basemore takes over after Vernon Wilson’s departure to Marianna Lee.

