Buffalo River National Park officials warn guests of lower water levels

ST. JOE, Ark. (KY3) - During an ongoing drought, rangers with the Buffalo National River are making guests aware of the obstacles of lower water levels.

Upper portions of the river in Newton County are majorly dry, while other portions are still flowing.

“The whole river is primarily rain-fed, and it is different than a few months ago when we had tons of rain coming in,” said Cassie Brandstetter, public information officer with the Buffalo National River. “We’ve had very little rain in the past month, and there are effects from that. In the peak summer season, the upper section of the river around Ponca does tend to dry up with shallow water levels during the peak summer, every single year.”

According to the National Weather Service, the Buffalo National River area, on average, sees 11 inches of rain during June and July. The majority of north central Arkansas has seen two inches.

“The middle river is holding its own; today, it’s at 3.07,” said Jason, “the guide” with Silver Hill Float Service in Searcy County, Arkansas. “Surprisingly, it is still a good float here.

Park Rangers say a significant key to having a successful float is to pack light. Trendsetter told KY3 you want to stick with water, snacks, and sunscreen.

“Not bringing quite the giant ice chest that you were hoping to load down,” she said. “The lighter you pack, the lighter your canoe or kayak are going to be.”

“A majority of guests we’ve spoken with recently say there are only three or four spots during a five-mile float where they had to get out,” said Addie Smith with Silver Hill. “A lot of times, people say when they get out of their vessels, and they just float on through.”

Guides with Silver Hills Float service say even in low water conditions, floaters should be familiar with the area they’re traveling to or be accompanied by someone who is. As always, never float alone.

Click here to see updated information on current water levels on the Buffalo River.

