Crews rescue man after rolling down 65-foot ravine

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was airlifted to the hospital after Cross County firefighters said his ATV rolled down a 65-foot ravine.

According to the Wynne Fire Department, at 9:22 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, firefighters were sent to the Military Trail at Village Creek State Park for an ATV crash, where the man and ATV rolled down the ravine.

Firefighters, along with park rangers, Crittenden EMS, and deputies were able to locate the man and he was then airlifted to a nearby hospital by 11:30 a.m.

Officials noted the rescue was long and difficult due to the terrain on the trail.

(Source: Wynne Fire Department/Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

