Electric company offers saving tips amid heat wave

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The high temperatures might make you break a sweat, but if you’re not careful, they can also break the bank.

With temperatures expected to be in the hundreds, your air conditioner will be working overtime.

Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas said there are ways to keep your house cool without touching the thermostat.

“We encourage you to use weather stripping to seal up any holes or leaks you might have in doors and windows, anything that leads outdoors,” she said. “If you can see the sunshine, you can bet air is going in and out, and you want to keep that cool air inside.”

Hinkle said there are low-cost and more renewable generation sources they are using to try and save people money.

“There are lower cost generation sources we have so we are depending on those right now,” she said. “We use a lot of nuclear energy which is cleaner and renewable and doesn’t cost as much as say, gas-powered. We are also increasing our usage of solar.”

If people are struggling to pay their bills, Hinkle encourages them to reach out to the company to work out a type of payment plan.

