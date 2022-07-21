Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Exercise boosts women’s brain speed, study says

Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.
Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study focuses on the important of exercise for women’s brain health.

Researchers found the processing speed of female brains benefit from even short spurts of exercise, even more so than for a man.

The study revealed that even just 15 minutes a week of brisk walking or biking can help you think quicker and combat the delay in processing speed that comes with aging.

It also found that cognitive activities such as playing card games and reading are also helpful for processing speed for both men and women.

It was published by the American Academy of Neurology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the parking lot scuffle over the weekend.
Jonesboro police officer suspended following parking lot scuffle
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Riley Sawyer in his ROTC outfit, Riley drowned Thursday July, 14th in the St. Francis River
“He died in the worst way possible”: Mother speaks out after son’s drowning
Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian.
3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision

Latest News

Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
GRAPHIC: 4-year-old accused of firing gun at officers, police say
Chinese Giant panda An An celebrates his 29th birthday at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong on July...
World’s oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong
The oldest male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his...
Oldest male giant panda in captivity dies in Hong Kong