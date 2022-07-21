“He made everyone smile”: Restaurant honors fallen officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The passing of Jonesboro police officer Vincent Parks has left shockwaves around the community, leaving one business to honor his life.

Parks worked at Cracker Barrel in Jonesboro for 15 years before joining the force.

After his passing, the staff wanted to honor Parks by hanging his picture in the dining room, showing the impact he made on everyone.

“The response we have gotten from it is incredible and the messages sent to us,” said manager Tim Winberry. “It really speaks to the impact he had on people’s lives.”

Winberry spent years with Parks, saying he was just an incredible person you always wanted to be around.

“Vinny was just one of those people who had an infectious personality,” he said. “He made everyone smile he was always in a good mood.”

Winberry said they plan on leaving the photo up for years to come, adding he will never be forgotten.

