Hot and Dry Weekend

More 100s are possible today and tomorrow as high pressure moves a little more overhead. 103° to 105° temperatures don’t look as likely, but if the humidity drops enough when the southwest breeze returns, we could still see some spots overachieve on daily highs. No rain is expected through the weekend until the pattern changes a bit next week. Scattered rain chances creep back in to start next week. It looks like we are also moving into a more active pattern by the middle and end of next week, which will bring us rain and a break from the scorching temperatures. Something we are going to watch for in the data over the next several days.

