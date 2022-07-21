Energy Alert
Inmate’s death under investigation

According to the Department of Corrections, 62-year-old Tony E. Taylor was taken to the Forrest City Medical Center following an incident at the East Arkansas Regional Unit. He died at 8:48 a.m. Thursday, July 21.(Arkansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of an inmate at an east Arkansas prison.

According to the Department of Corrections, 62-year-old Tony E. Taylor was taken to the Forrest City Medical Center following an incident at the East Arkansas Regional Unit. He died at 8:48 a.m. Thursday, July 21.

Taylor was serving a life sentence out of Miller County for first-degree murder.

ASP is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to Thursday’s news release, the corrections department has also launched an internal investigation.

