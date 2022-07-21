Energy Alert
JHS alum/Razorback golfer Wil Gibson qualifies for U.S. Amateur

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native will compete on one of the biggest stages in golf.

Wil Gibson qualified for the 122nd U.S. Amateur. He fired 66 and 67 at Desoto Golf Course in Hot Springs Village this week. The JHS alum and Razorback golfer tied for medalist honors at -11 overall.

Gibson made his way into a loaded Razorback rotation for the 2021-22 season. He finished tied for 10th at the Carmel Cup. Gibson posted 68 & 69 in the final two rounds of the SEC Championship to finish tied for 25th. Wil competed in NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championship. His lowest round of the season was 68 (SEC & Carmel Cup). Gibson is a three-time selection to the SEC Community Service Team.

The 122nd U.S. Amateur will be contested August 15th-21st at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

