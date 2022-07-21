JHS alum/Razorback golfer Wil Gibson qualifies for U.S. Amateur

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native will compete on one of the biggest stages in golf.

Wil Gibson qualified for the 122nd U.S. Amateur. He fired 66 and 67 at Desoto Golf Course in Hot Springs Village this week. The JHS alum and Razorback golfer tied for medalist honors at -11 overall.

CONGRATULATIONS to these three gentlemen on qualifying for the @usga Amateur! Special thanks to Desoto Golf Course for hosting the event!



Vicente Marzilio: 133

Wil Gibson: 133

Connor Gaunt: 134 pic.twitter.com/bzIu02etOs — Arkansas State Golf Association (@ASGAgolf) July 19, 2022

Gibson made his way into a loaded Razorback rotation for the 2021-22 season. He finished tied for 10th at the Carmel Cup. Gibson posted 68 & 69 in the final two rounds of the SEC Championship to finish tied for 25th. Wil competed in NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championship. His lowest round of the season was 68 (SEC & Carmel Cup). Gibson is a three-time selection to the SEC Community Service Team.

The 122nd U.S. Amateur will be contested August 15th-21st at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

