July 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Lower humidity moves in today ending the excessive heat and humidity. Heat advisories are in effect for Thursday across our southern counties where humidity won’t fall for much of the day. It’ll still be hot, just not excessively hot for most.

Highs are back in the upper 90s and we’ve lost the breeze we had yesterday. With lower humidity, highs will start to creep back over 100 heading into the weekend.

The faster the ground dries out, the more likely we are to see temperatures around 105° this weekend. Right now, we are sticking with temperatures in the lower 100s.

We may see a little bit of heat relief and a couple of days of higher rain chances next week. Until then, stay cool.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas electric cooperatives are monitoring record energy consumption. We’ll tell you some steps you can take to help out.

One Arkansas city passed an ordinance that will ban the retail sale of dogs and cats unless they come from a shelter or rescue center.

A frightening situation in Mountain Home. Four people, including one in a clown mask, are charged with kidnapping.

An Arkansas senator is facing mounting criticism from teachers after he posted his thoughts on increasing pay for teachers.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.