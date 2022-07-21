Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 21: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Lower humidity moves in today ending the excessive heat and humidity. Heat advisories are in effect for Thursday across our southern counties where humidity won’t fall for much of the day. It’ll still be hot, just not excessively hot for most.

Highs are back in the upper 90s and we’ve lost the breeze we had yesterday. With lower humidity, highs will start to creep back over 100 heading into the weekend.

The faster the ground dries out, the more likely we are to see temperatures around 105° this weekend. Right now, we are sticking with temperatures in the lower 100s.

We may see a little bit of heat relief and a couple of days of higher rain chances next week. Until then, stay cool.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas electric cooperatives are monitoring record energy consumption. We’ll tell you some steps you can take to help out.

One Arkansas city passed an ordinance that will ban the retail sale of dogs and cats unless they come from a shelter or rescue center.

A frightening situation in Mountain Home. Four people, including one in a clown mask, are charged with kidnapping.

An Arkansas senator is facing mounting criticism from teachers after he posted his thoughts on increasing pay for teachers.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the parking lot scuffle over the weekend.
Jonesboro police officer suspended following parking lot scuffle
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Riley Sawyer in his ROTC outfit, Riley drowned Thursday July, 14th in the St. Francis River
“He died in the worst way possible”: Mother speaks out after son’s drowning
Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian.
3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Arkansas lawmakers approve $1M for pregnancy resource centers
Newport city council passes ditch work, rezoning ordinances
Shuntae Daniels mugshot
Woman charged after shooting at car full of kids at Taco Bell