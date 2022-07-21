Energy Alert
Making a Difference: Back to School

Video submissions from school personnel only!
Educators and school staff: Show us how you make a difference at your school!
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KAIT) - School is just around the corner and this year we want to let our educators know they are important. So, if you work at a school, let us know why it’s important to you. Teachers, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, SROs, secretaries, and yes, even principals – send us a video (30-60 seconds) telling us why, and how you make a difference in our students’ lives. Use the upload widget below:

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

