Newport city council passes ditch work, rezoning ordinances

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jackson County city council came together to discuss several issues affecting their community.

On Wednesday, July 20, the Newport City Council met over an ordinance that would authorize a contract with the Newport Construction Company for emergency repairs to the concrete ditch located 220 feet north of Galeria Drive.

Officials said the damage was caused by erosion, washing a cavern between the wall and the dirt, leading to the concrete wall collapsing.

The repairs would cost $46,800.

Councilmembers also looked at an ordinance that would rezone the intersection of Highway 17 (Pecan Street) and Daugherty Street from Agricultural A2 to Commercial C2.

Both ordinances were passed by the city council.

