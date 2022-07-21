Second suspect in Marked Tree murder sentenced to prison

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A Poinsett County jury found a man guilty of murdering an 87-year-old Marked Tree man.

Cameron Wray, 20, was found guilty on Thursday, July 21, of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the 2020 death of Mack Rhoads of Marked Tree.

A trial for Wray began on Monday, July 18.

Court records said Wray was sentenced to a 16-year prison sentence to be served consecutively, with six years for second-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated robbery.

Wray was advised of his right to appeal the decision within 30 days.

Another suspect in the murder, Jordan Ratton, was sentenced in 2021 to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more developments.

