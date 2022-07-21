Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City officials confirm an employee who suffered injuries in an incident at the park on Wednesday died of his injuries.

The park released this statement to KY3 News Thursday morning.

It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working late yesterday afternoon. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our Silver Dollar City family, having worked in Maintenance and Construction since 2017.

Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to provide any further information.

Silver Dollar City is working closely with the proper entities to identify the cause.

Park officials have not released where the incident happened in the park or the identity of the employee. They say no guests were involved in the incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.