Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Silver Dollar City employee dies from injuries following incident at park Wednesday

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City officials confirm an employee who suffered injuries in an incident at the park on Wednesday died of his injuries.

The park released this statement to KY3 News Thursday morning.

It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working late yesterday afternoon. He was a dedicated and passionate member of our Silver Dollar City family, having worked in Maintenance and Construction since 2017.

Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to provide any further information.

Silver Dollar City is working closely with the proper entities to identify the cause.

Park officials have not released where the incident happened in the park or the identity of the employee. They say no guests were involved in the incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
July 21: What you need to know
Riley Sawyer in his ROTC outfit, Riley drowned Thursday July, 14th in the St. Francis River
“He died in the worst way possible”: Mother speaks out after son’s drowning
An investigation into the parking lot scuffle over the weekend.
Jonesboro police officer suspended following parking lot scuffle
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
4 arrested in Mountain Home, Ark., in kidnapping case; police say one wore clown mask

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county
According to the Department of Corrections, 62-year-old Tony E. Taylor was taken to the Forrest...
Inmate’s death under investigation
A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis
Race-by-race coverage of the 2022 May primary and June runoffs in Arkansas with a focus on...
Runoff election results gathered from around Region 8