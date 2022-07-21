Troy women’s basketball coach earns lifetime achievement award

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy women’s head basketball coach Chanda Rigby received high honors Thursday at the Alabama High School Athletic Association Convention, the university announced.

She earned the Bubba Scott Lifetime Achievement Award. It comes after Rigby led the Trojans to a Sun Belt Regular Season title this past season.

Under her leadership, officials said the Trojans have made an impact on the Troy and basketball community: they have adopted two streets in town they strive to keep clean of trash and the team also spends time with kids and worked in the greenhouse at the Christian Love Center.

“Coach Rigby has elevated the quality of women’s basketball in the state of Alabama to an extraordinary level with five Sun Belt Championships, three NCAA Tournaments and one of the highest scoring teams in the country year after year,” said Brent Jones, Troy director of athletics. “As good of a coach as she is, she is that much better of a person, and we couldn’t ask for anyone better to represent the Troy Trojans.”

The lifetime achievement award is named after the late AHSAA Executive Director Herman L. Scott, who helped launch the Fellowship of Christian Atheletes in Alabama during his tenure with the organization.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.