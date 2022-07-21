Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric

The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.(David Guo / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Postal Service will worry less about gas prices next year.

On Wednesday, the Postal Service announced it is increasing its order of electric mail trucks.

Officials with the agency said at least 40% of its new fleet would be electric, an increase from the 10% it originally planned.

The small percentage drew backlash from the White House and others hoping to steer the post office toward zero-emission vehicles.

The Postal Service said it plans to buy 33,800 electric delivery vehicles, adding to its total of 84,500 new vehicles.

These new vehicles could be seen on mail delivery routes as soon as late 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
July 21: What you need to know
Riley Sawyer in his ROTC outfit, Riley drowned Thursday July, 14th in the St. Francis River
“He died in the worst way possible”: Mother speaks out after son’s drowning
An investigation into the parking lot scuffle over the weekend.
Jonesboro police officer suspended following parking lot scuffle
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
4 arrested in Mountain Home, Ark., in kidnapping case; police say one wore clown mask

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire
Passengers climbed out of windows after a Boston public transit train caught fire Thursday....
Passengers climb out of windows during Boston train fire
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd’s rights
estimated tax payments
Quarterly tax payments could help lessen impact of tax payments