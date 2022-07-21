Energy Alert
Woman charged after shooting at car full of kids at Taco Bell

Shuntae Daniels mugshot
Shuntae Daniels mugshot(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested Wednesday morning shortly after she allegedly shot at a car full of young children in a Taco Bell parking lot, police say.

In the early hours of Wednesday just before Taco Bell was set to close at 3 a.m., Shuntae Daniels, 27, allegedly got into an argument after “almost” hitting a car full of four adults and four young children; a five-year-old, four-year-old, eight-year-old, and one-year-old.

The adult victims told police that it was then that Daniels fired one shot at their car, then fled.

Memphis Police officers were sitting in squad cars across the street from the Taco Bell at 3378 Poplar Avenue when the gunshot was heard. A red Chevy Impala was then seen leaving the scene of the Taco Bell heading west.

After the adult victims pointed officers in the direction of the car, they quickly pulled Daniels over. She was then detained.

Officers located a Citadel 1911 .45 caliber handgun and a spent .45 caliber shell casing in the car.

No one was hurt, police say.

Daniels was taken into custody and transported to 170 N. Main for further investigation. There, she waived her rights and gave a statement of denial.

Daniels was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault and transported to Jail East.

Her next court date is Thursday.

