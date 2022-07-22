Energy Alert
2022 Hooten’s Arkansas Football out in stores

Samy Johnson is on the Arkansas State cover for 2022 Hooten's Arkansas Football
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A summertime tradition continues in the Natural State.

The 30th annual Hooten’s Arkansas Football book is out in stores. They release several collegiate covers, Samy Johnson is front and center on the Arkansas State edition. The Little Rock native led the Red Wolves with 3 interceptions in the 2021 season.

Hooten’s is known for high school pigskin. I asked new owner Thomas Thrash about several NEA teams. You can watch the interview above.

Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2021-2022)