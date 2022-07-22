A-State/JHS alum Marquis Eaton signs with Cheshire Phoenix
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A JHS and Arkansas State great begins his pro hoops journey.
Marquis Eaton is heading to England, he signed a deal with the Cheshire Phoenix. He averaged 11 points and 2 rebounds a game in his final season with the Red Wolves. Eaton is 4th in A-State history in career points, 3rd in assists, and 5th in steals. He was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection. Eaton joins a Cheshire squad that are the defending British Basketball League champions.
More than a few recent Red Wolves are currently plying their trade overseas. Canberk Kus signed a new deal in Turkey earlier this summer. Ty Cockfield, Grantham Gillard, and Tristin Walley are also hooping in Europe.
Arkansas State Basketball Alums Playing Overseas
Marquis Eaton (Cheshire Phoenix - England)
Adrian Banks (Trieste - Italy)
Canberk Kus (Darussafaka - Turkey)
Ty Cockfield (Trepca - Kosovo)
Tristin Walley (Sparta - Luxembourg)
Grantham Gillard (Corinthians - Brazil)
Brandon Peterson (Comunicaciones - Argentina)
Tamas Bruce (Teuta - Albania)
Nouhoum Bocoum (Santander - Spain)
Dewarick Spencer (Al Ittisalat - Egypt)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.