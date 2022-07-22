Energy Alert
A-State/JHS alum Marquis Eaton signs with Cheshire Phoenix

Marquise Eaton had 18 points Saturday as Arkansas State beat Mississippi Valley State 82-77.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A JHS and Arkansas State great begins his pro hoops journey.

Marquis Eaton is heading to England, he signed a deal with the Cheshire Phoenix. He averaged 11 points and 2 rebounds a game in his final season with the Red Wolves. Eaton is 4th in A-State history in career points, 3rd in assists, and 5th in steals. He was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection. Eaton joins a Cheshire squad that are the defending British Basketball League champions.

More than a few recent Red Wolves are currently plying their trade overseas. Canberk Kus signed a new deal in Turkey earlier this summer. Ty Cockfield, Grantham Gillard, and Tristin Walley are also hooping in Europe.

Arkansas State Basketball Alums Playing Overseas

Marquis Eaton (Cheshire Phoenix - England)

Adrian Banks (Trieste - Italy)

Canberk Kus (Darussafaka - Turkey)

Ty Cockfield (Trepca - Kosovo)

Tristin Walley (Sparta - Luxembourg)

Grantham Gillard (Corinthians - Brazil)

Brandon Peterson (Comunicaciones - Argentina)

Tamas Bruce (Teuta - Albania)

Nouhoum Bocoum (Santander - Spain)

Dewarick Spencer (Al Ittisalat - Egypt)

