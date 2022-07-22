Energy Alert
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for missing woman

Marjorie A. Todd, 63, was reported missing in Sikeston after she did not arrive home Thursday evening, July 22.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered SILVER Advisory was issued for a 63-year-old woman reported missing in Sikeston.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marjorie A. Todd was last seen walking away from a the 100 block of East Malone at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 and heading to her home, but did not arrive.

MSHP said Todd has been diagnosed with dementia.

Todd is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt and orange shots.

MSHP says Todd uses a walker to get around.

Anyone with information on Todd’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or Sikeston Department of Public Safety at 573-471-4711.

