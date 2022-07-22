Energy Alert
Fire at vacant multi-family unit building under investigation

Crews were called to an early morning fire at a multi-family housing unit in Poplar Bluff on Friday, July 22.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to an early morning fire at a multi-family housing unit in Poplar Bluff on Friday, July 22.

Firefighters got the call just before 2 a.m. to a two-story building on the 400 block of North Second Street.

When they arrived, one unit of the building was fully involved and one next to it was partially on fire.

According to Poplar Bluff Fire Captain Chad Bell, the building was known to be vacant, but firefighters entered the unit not on fire to make sure no one was inside.

No one was discovered in the unit.

Bell said after the sweep of the unit, crews discovered flames had spread to the attic, catching the rest of the unit on fire.

To keep it from spreading, crews sprayed down an alley next to the building.

Crews also used a ladder truck.

Bell believes 75 percent of the building is a total loss.

He said the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

“A” Shift caught a good one this morning. They all did a great job everyone went home safe!!

Posted by Poplar Bluff Fire Department on Friday, July 22, 2022

