Four Arkansas State men’s golfers are All-American Scholars

Four members of the 2021-22 Arkansas State men’s golf team were named Thursday as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Arkansas State’s four selections mark the sixth consecutive season with multiple honorees. This year’s GCAA All-America Scholars list includes A-State’s Lucas Cena, Jack Madden, Luka Naglic and Chris Rahm. This marks the third consecutive season that Naglic and Madden have been named All-America Scholars.

To be eligible for the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.

