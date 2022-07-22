Energy Alert
Four Arkansas State men’s golfers are All-American Scholars

The Red Wolves look to improve in 2022-23
The Red Wolves look to improve in 2022-23(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Four members of the 2021-22 Arkansas State men’s golf team were named Thursday as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Arkansas State’s four selections mark the sixth consecutive season with multiple honorees. This year’s GCAA All-America Scholars list includes A-State’s Lucas Cena, Jack Madden, Luka Naglic and Chris Rahm. This marks the third consecutive season that Naglic and Madden have been named All-America Scholars.

To be eligible for the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.

For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

