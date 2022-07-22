Highway closed over police incident
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Law enforcement agencies are currently at the scene of a police incident in St. Francis County.
According to IDrive Arkansas, the incident was reported at 1:50 p.m., three miles northeast of Caldwell.
The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office could not elaborate on what is going on at this time.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this developing story for more details.
