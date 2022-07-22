Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Highway closed over police incident

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office could not elaborate on what is going on at this time.
The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office could not elaborate on what is going on at this time.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Law enforcement agencies are currently at the scene of a police incident in St. Francis County.

According to IDrive Arkansas, the incident was reported at 1:50 p.m., three miles northeast of Caldwell.

(Source: IDrive Arkansas)

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office could not elaborate on what is going on at this time.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this developing story for more details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
July 21: What you need to know
Cameron Wray, 20, was found guilty on Thursday, July 21, of second-degree murder and aggravated...
Second suspect in Marked Tree murder sentenced to 16 years in prison
Community reacts to Shonka Dukurah's death
‘Elvis’ actress found dead in Nashville apartment
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county
Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
4 arrested in Mountain Home, Ark., in kidnapping case; police say one wore clown mask

Latest News

MSHP says the Endangered SILVER Advisory has been cancelled for a 63-year-old woman reported...
Endangered SILVER Advisory canceled for missing Sikeston woman
Officer Vincent Parks
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Jonesboro police officer
Jonesboro law enforcement escorted Officer Vincent Parks' casket from the church to the cemetery.
Officer Vincent Parks' funeral procession
Funeral of Officer Vincent Parks - 7/22/22
RECORDED: Funeral service for Jonesboro police officer Vincent Parks