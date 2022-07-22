Energy Alert
Hospital establishes scholarship in honor of Wallace and Jama Fowler

According to a news release, the scholarship will provide full-time employees $2,500 for the year with a lifetime cap of $5,000.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Employees with NEA Baptist now have an opportunity to get financial aid while furthering their education.

The Wallace and Jama Fowler Memorial Scholarship is created through a $100,000 donation from Chris and Kim Fowler to honor the legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Fowler.

Wallace died on May 5 and was instrumental in developing several businesses throughout Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas. He developed Fowler Foods, which invested in Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell franchises.

Jama died on April 20 and helped her husband with Fowler Foods. She was also a board member of several Arkansas banks.

“We were truly touched by the support and compassionate care my family received from the entire staff at NEA Baptist.  They went above and beyond to treat my mom and dad like family, and Kim and I want to provide this scholarship as a way to give back and honor the legacy of my parents”, said Chris Fowler on the decision to provide the gift.

According to a news release, the scholarship will provide full-time employees $2,500 for the year with a lifetime cap of $5,000.

Recipients of the scholarship must be full-time employees of NEA Baptist for at least six months prior to the beginning of the semester. They must also plan to remain a full-time employee for the duration of the scholarship.

Applications can be filed until Aug. 5. For more information, visit NEA Baptist’s website.

