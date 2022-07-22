Energy Alert
Jan. 6 hearing shows Sen. Josh Hawley running from protesters inside Capitol

By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(KMOV) -- In its hearing Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee showed U.S. Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley running through the Capitol building to avoid protesters who had breached the building.

Hawley, who raised his fist outside the Capitol building to protesters previously that day, was later seen on security footage running through the halls of the Capitol to avoid people who stormed the building.

It’s the first time the video has come to light since the Capitol attack. Hawley said in an interview on the anniversary of Jan. 6 that he did not regret raising his fist to protesters before entering the Capitol that day.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

