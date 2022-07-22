Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 22: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

More 100s are possible today and tomorrow as high pressure moves a little more overhead. 103° to 105° temperatures don’t look as likely, but if the humidity drops enough when the southwest breeze returns, we could still see some spots overachieve on daily highs.

No rain is expected through the weekend until the pattern changes a bit next week. Scattered rain chances creep back in to start next week.

It looks like we are also moving into a more active pattern by the middle and end of next week, which will bring us rain and a break from the scorching temperatures. Something we are going to watch for in the data over the next several days.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Two Region 8 communities prepare for final good-byes for two public servants
Two Region 8 communities prepare for final good-byes for two public servants(KAIT)

Two Region 8 communities prepare to say their final goodbyes to two police officers. We’ll show you the tributes for the officers and information on their funerals.

The fight continues for higher teacher pay in Arkansas. A group of educators gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol Thursday demanding a discussion about pay increases be a part of the upcoming special session.

In its hearing Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee showed U.S. Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley running through the Capitol building to avoid protesters who had breached the building.

As the temperatures continue to climb, parents are concerned about kids safety in outdoor sports.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
July 21: What you need to know
Community reacts to Shonka Dukurah's death
‘Elvis’ actress found dead in Nashville apartment
Cameron Wray, 20, was found guilty on Thursday, July 21, of second-degree murder and aggravated...
Second suspect in Marked Tree murder sentenced to 16 years in prison
Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
4 arrested in Mountain Home, Ark., in kidnapping case; police say one wore clown mask
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county

Latest News

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Josh Hawley
Hawley seen running away from protestors in Capitol on J6
According to a news release, the scholarship will provide full-time employees $2,500 for the...
Hospital establishes scholarship in honor of Wallace and Jama Fowler
According to content partner KARK, state lawmakers voted with a 2/3 majority on a...
Arkansas teachers sit in on legislative meeting amid fight for pay increases