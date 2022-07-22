July 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

More 100s are possible today and tomorrow as high pressure moves a little more overhead. 103° to 105° temperatures don’t look as likely, but if the humidity drops enough when the southwest breeze returns, we could still see some spots overachieve on daily highs.

No rain is expected through the weekend until the pattern changes a bit next week. Scattered rain chances creep back in to start next week.

It looks like we are also moving into a more active pattern by the middle and end of next week, which will bring us rain and a break from the scorching temperatures. Something we are going to watch for in the data over the next several days.

News Headlines

Two Region 8 communities prepare for final good-byes for two public servants (KAIT)

The fight continues for higher teacher pay in Arkansas. A group of educators gathered at the Arkansas State Capitol Thursday demanding a discussion about pay increases be a part of the upcoming special session.

In its hearing Thursday, the Jan. 6 committee showed U.S. Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley running through the Capitol building to avoid protesters who had breached the building.

As the temperatures continue to climb, parents are concerned about kids safety in outdoor sports.

