Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life

Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery game.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has found lottery luck for a second time.

WGGB reports Kevin Miller will be paid $25,000 a year for the rest of his life after cashing a winning ticket while playing the Lucky for Life multi-state lottery game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Miller’s ticket matched the first five numbers that were drawn on Feb. 18.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Miller claimed his prize this week at lottery headquarters.

Teja said Miller is no stranger to lottery winnings as he previously won a $1 million prize in 2016 on a Cadillac Riches scratch ticket.

Lottery officials said the store, Food City, that sold Miller his Lucky for Life winning ticket would receive a $5,000 bonus, and it was also the same location where he purchased his 2016 winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county
Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
July 21: What you need to know
Cameron Wray, 20, was found guilty on Thursday, July 21, of second-degree murder and aggravated...
Second suspect in Marked Tree murder sentenced to 16 years in prison
Community reacts to Shonka Dukurah's death
‘Elvis’ actress found dead in Nashville apartment
Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
4 arrested in Mountain Home, Ark., in kidnapping case; police say one wore clown mask

Latest News

Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Two children in U.S. diagnosed with monkeypox, officials say
Joro spiders are showing up in other parts of the U.S. after first being found in northern...
Joro spiders are spreading in Georgia, S.C., reports say
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon’s contempt conviction hailed by 1/6 committee