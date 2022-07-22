Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Organization works on giving grants to nonprofits in Greene County

By Phoebe Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization is dedicated to giving back to its community in different forms.

The Arkansas Community Foundation of Greene County’s mission is to engage people, connect resources, and inspire solutions to build community in the county.

Right now, members are working on the “Giving Tree Grants,” which are awarded annually.

The Giving Tree Endowment grants approximately $25,000-$30,000 to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government organizations serving Greene County.

Executive Director Kerri Watson said the foundation prides itself on giving back to the people.

In the last five years, the Giving Tree Endowment, combined with scholarship endowments, has granted over $1,000,000 to organizations.

You can apply for the grants until Aug. 15. The foundation encourages any nonprofits in the county to apply.

For more information, visit the foundation’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
July 21: What you need to know
Riley Sawyer in his ROTC outfit, Riley drowned Thursday July, 14th in the St. Francis River
“He died in the worst way possible”: Mother speaks out after son’s drowning
Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
4 arrested in Mountain Home, Ark., in kidnapping case; police say one wore clown mask
An investigation into the parking lot scuffle over the weekend.
Jonesboro police officer suspended following parking lot scuffle
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion

Latest News

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission held a groundbreaking in Sept. 2021 to formally announce...
Fish hatchery to receive much-needed face lift
Due to the dry conditions, farmers have less hay, leading to some selling their cattle to...
Farmers ready for help as drought monitor hits extreme level
The photo of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks is in the main dinning room of Cracker...
“He made everyone smile”: Restaurant honors fallen officer
Educators and school staff: Show us how you make a difference at your school!
Making a Difference: Back to School