Organization works on giving grants to nonprofits in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization is dedicated to giving back to its community in different forms.

The Arkansas Community Foundation of Greene County’s mission is to engage people, connect resources, and inspire solutions to build community in the county.

Right now, members are working on the “Giving Tree Grants,” which are awarded annually.

The Giving Tree Endowment grants approximately $25,000-$30,000 to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government organizations serving Greene County.

Executive Director Kerri Watson said the foundation prides itself on giving back to the people.

In the last five years, the Giving Tree Endowment, combined with scholarship endowments, has granted over $1,000,000 to organizations.

You can apply for the grants until Aug. 15. The foundation encourages any nonprofits in the county to apply.

For more information, visit the foundation’s website.

