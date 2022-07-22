Energy Alert
Secretary of Arkansas Dept. of Public Safety resigns amid health concerns

Jami Cook started her law enforcement career as a Newport police officer in 1994, the news release stated.(Source: Arkansas Department of Public Safety)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety has resigned.

On Thursday, July 21, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Jami Cook resigned from the position, as well as her position as Director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.

In a resignation letter sent to Hutchinson, Cook said she would step down after battling multiple health issues, adding she would be following her doctor’s advice to “slow down” and focus on her health.

“Since the day I met Jami, I have known her to be a passionate public servant who cares deeply about serving the citizens of Arkansas,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “She has spent her professional life supporting those in law enforcement and leading the creation of the new Department of Public Safety. Her efforts have been historical and transformative. I value Jamie’s friendship and service.”

Cook served as the first Secretary of the Department of Public Safety following its creation in 2019. She was appointed as Director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training in 2015, after serving as a commissioner since 2009.

Cook started her law enforcement career as a Newport police officer in 1994, the news release stated.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity that Governor Hutchinson afforded me to serve the state of Arkansas,” Secretary Cook said. “It has been a great privilege to work for this state and we have worked diligently in our mission. I am so very thankful that our paths crossed almost eight years ago.”

A successor to Cook will be announced at a later date.

