WATCH: Jonesboro police officer laid to rest

Officer Vincent Parks
Officer Vincent Parks(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Funeral services are underway for Officer Vincent Parks.

Officer Vincent Parks Obituary

The Jonesboro police officer died Sunday, July 17, during training exercises at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

His funeral is being held at Central Baptist Church with burial to follow at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.

