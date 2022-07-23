A-State great Joe Hollimon to be enshrined in Edmonton Wall of Honour

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann native and Arkansas State alum will be celebrated north of the border.

Joe Hollimon will be enshrined into the Edmonton Eskimos Wall of Honour on August 13th. He played in the CFL from 1976 to 1985, helping Edmonton win five straight Grey Cups (1978-1982). Hollimon had 36 career interceptions. The 1978 CFL All-Star still holds three franchise records:

Most interception returns for a touchdown (7)

Most kick returns in a single game (8 on October 31, 1976 vs. Calgary)

Most kick return yards in a single game (239 on October 31, 1976 vs. Calgary)

Three greats take their place among Green and Gold legends.



2022 Wall of Honour inductees:

𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝒢𝑒𝓇𝓂𝒶𝓃𝓎

𝒥𝑜𝑒 𝐻𝑜𝓁𝓁𝒾𝓂𝑜𝓃

𝐸𝒹 𝒥𝑜𝓃𝑒𝓈



DETAILS | https://t.co/V7O9HMlo9e | #GoElks #CFL #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/cZGL25HBIJ — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) July 19, 2022

Hollimon suited up for Arkansas State from 1971-1974, lining up at running back, the secondary, & as a returner. He‘s on the All-Time ASU Team (1976) and the All-Centennial Team (2014). Hollimon was enshrined in the Hall of Honor in 1993. The Minnesota Vikings selected him in the 1975 NFL Draft, Hollimon headed north to have a decorated career in Canada.

