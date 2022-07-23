“Brave”: Community remembers fallen Jonesboro officer and his impact

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Vincent “Vinny” Parks was honored at Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro, where family and friends all gathered to talk about the mark he left on their life.

Parks died on Sunday, July 17, while he was training in North Little Rock.

Kennedy Thomas, Parks’ Cousin, talked about when he grew up with Vinny, he was always that guy to help you see what you had to offer.

“He was very instrumental in making sure that I knew that despite my little statue growing up that I have big powers inside of me,” he said.

Thomas said it can be hard growing up to know what you have to offer, but Vinny always helped Thomas see that in himself

“He was the person who really got me to believe I was special,” he said. “If I had to choose one word to describe Vinny it would be brave.”

Park’s friend, Shamal Carter, said Vinny had a gift when it came to interacting with people, adding he made everyone feel heard.

“I believe he would have had a great impact on the community because he was able to reach a lot of different people that some people can’t,” Shamal said.

The love for the 38-year-old officer could be seen by the sheer number of people at the service, including his uncle Bryan Carter, who said Vinny was a special man.

“You can look and see the impact he made on a lot of people’s lives just by looking at the cars,” he said. “Between the police cars and friends, there are so many people here.”

At the end of the day, everyone said Vinny was the type of person who deserved a celebration. They just wished it didn’t have to be like this.

“It was a great send-off for him, but I hate it had to be a sendoff instead of a celebration of him graduating the academy,” Shamal said.

