Braxton Burnside Easley & Jenna Gibson give back at XPT Pitching & Hitting Clinic

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - I visited one of the newest softball facilities in the area. A Pitching & Hitting Clinic was held Saturday morning at Xtreme Performance Training in Bono. A couple Region 8 natives with college experience coached the kids up.

Braxton Burnside Easley was a 2021 NFCA All-American, she’s the Razorback single season home run queen. Jenna Gibson shines in the circle, she’s entering her sophomore season at Memphis.

Both were thrilled to give back to the next generation of the diamond.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.