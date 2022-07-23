Energy Alert
Braxton Burnside Easley & Jenna Gibson give back at XPT Pitching & Hitting Clinic

2021 All-American Braxton Burnside Easley coached up the kids Saturday at the XPT Pitching &...
2021 All-American Braxton Burnside Easley coached up the kids Saturday at the XPT Pitching & Hitting Clinic.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - I visited one of the newest softball facilities in the area. A Pitching & Hitting Clinic was held Saturday morning at Xtreme Performance Training in Bono. A couple Region 8 natives with college experience coached the kids up.

Braxton Burnside Easley was a 2021 NFCA All-American, she’s the Razorback single season home run queen. Jenna Gibson shines in the circle, she’s entering her sophomore season at Memphis.

Both were thrilled to give back to the next generation of the diamond.

