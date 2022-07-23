Energy Alert
Construction company breaks ground for Independence County stave mill

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A new business opportunity in Independence County is closer than ever.

On Friday, July 22, Coil Construction broke ground for a new mill in Batesville for the Independent Stave Company.

In April, the Independent Stave Company announced they would construct the mill near Batesville to produce staves for bourbon and wine barrels.

“We are excited to work with Coil Construction and local and state officials to bring our seventh domestic mill to life by the end of 2023,” said Brad Boswell, CEO of Independent Stave Company. “It is an important addition allowing us to expand our supply of high-quality American white oak as we continue to support our customers and the growth of the industry.”

According to a news release, the company will invest more than $30 million in the facility and create 60 new jobs. The 56,000 square-foot facility will feature a stave yard and log yard.

“Independent Stave has a century-long history for innovation and service, and I’m excited to see that we are one step closer to their mill opening here in Arkansas,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “This is a quality company with a quality product, and the jobs being created will help improve the lives of families in Batesville and throughout Independence County.”

Construction is scheduled to begin later this summer.

(Source: Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce)

