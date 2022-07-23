“A great friend”: Community honors Piggott officer after “tragic” accident

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A community gathered together to remember the life of Piggott police officer Cody Carter.

Carter passed away on Saturday, July 16 in what Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller called a “tragic incident.

On Friday, July 22, family, friends, and community members all gathered at the Rector General First Baptist Church to pay tribute to the man Officer Carter was.

When speaking to family and friends, they stated how caring and loving Carter was to everyone.

Many law enforcement agencies paid their respects to Officer Carter. He also received a 21-gun salute, playing of the taps, and a rendition of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.

Carter’s patrol car was placed in front of the church, surrounded by flowers and a wreath.

Bystanders waved as a multi-police car escort carried Carter to his final resting place.

One of those bystanders was George Caldwell, who was a close friend to Carter.

Caldwell said Carter was always there to lend a hand to those in need.

“Cody was a great friend. A great police officer. A brother in blue. A great husband. A great father,” he said. “He was always there to back his brothers in arms. Back them up when they needed him. He was just a hometown hero.”

Caldwell added family and friends would not be the only ones to miss Officer Carter.

“It’s a big loss to the community. To the Piggott Police Department. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department. The Rector Police Department. The surrounding counties that knew Cody. The fellow officers that knew him. It’s a loss. A big one,” he said.

Carter leaves behind a wife and three children.

