Homeless resource center in need of backpacks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Craighead County organization needs your help in making sure its homeless community gets the proper supplies they need.

According to the HUB in Jonesboro, they need backpacks filled with much-needed supplies to give to those without a home.

Officials said they need backpacks that are large and have shoulder straps. They can either be new or used.

If you want to donate, you can visit the HUB’s office at 711 Union Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Alternatively, you can call their office at 870-333-5731.

