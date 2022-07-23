Jonesboro girl granted wish thanks to community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A former Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts student was granted her wish with a parade and send-off party.

13-year-old Skye Shatley’s wish is to go to Hawaii, and thanks to the Make-A-Wish Midsouth, that wish came true.

Shatley was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in Aug. 2019. She had 12 months of chemotherapy and will have two years of remission this September.

Shatley’s family thanked the organization’s wish granters, Lori Fitts and Erica Parker, and the students at VPA who worked to get the money raised to sponsor her wish.

