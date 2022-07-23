Jonesboro organization hosts free basketball camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving back to the community.

G.R.O.W (God Rewards Our Works) NEA hosted its second annual basketball camp Saturday at Allen Park in Jonesboro.

The camp was free to every kid that registered.

Shaunta Johnson one of the leaders with G.R.O.W NEA said the kids learned valuable basketball skills like shooting, defense, and ball handling.

Johnson said the camp was created to give kids the opportunity to participate in a camp like this.

”And the reason why we wanted to do it for free is that a lot of camps are 50 to 100 dollars and a lot of them can not afford these basketball camps. So, we wanted to present something to the children,” he said.

Lorenzo Hampton, a Jonesboro High School alumnus and professional basketball player, was the camp director. Johnson said it is important for kids in the community to see people who once lived in their neighborhood succeed.

Over 50 kids participated in the event. They hope to continue this camp in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.