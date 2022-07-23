Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro organization hosts free basketball camp

Kids learn how to pass the ball correctly
Kids learn how to pass the ball correctly(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving back to the community.

G.R.O.W (God Rewards Our Works) NEA hosted its second annual basketball camp Saturday at Allen Park in Jonesboro.

The camp was free to every kid that registered.

Shaunta Johnson one of the leaders with G.R.O.W NEA said the kids learned valuable basketball skills like shooting, defense, and ball handling.

Johnson said the camp was created to give kids the opportunity to participate in a camp like this.

”And the reason why we wanted to do it for free is that a lot of camps are 50 to 100 dollars and a lot of them can not afford these basketball camps. So, we wanted to present something to the children,” he said.

Lorenzo Hampton, a Jonesboro High School alumnus and professional basketball player, was the camp director. Johnson said it is important for kids in the community to see people who once lived in their neighborhood succeed.

Over 50 kids participated in the event. They hope to continue this camp in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said multiple agencies, including ASP, were searching for a man who has a...
Highway back open following search of man with warrant
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county
OSHA launches investigation into deadly incident at Silver Dollar City
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park
JPD body cam video released in deadly chase.
Region 8 Investigates: ASP releases dash camera video in deadly chase

Latest News

St. Louis to help women get out-of-state abortion access
Officials said they need backpacks that are large and have shoulder straps. They can either be...
Homeless resource center in need of backpacks
Skye Shatley was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in Aug. 2019. She had 12 months...
Jonesboro girl granted wish thanks to community
Many attend 33rd annual Northeast Arkansas Farm Toy Show.
Vendors and collectors attend 33rd Northeast Arkansas Farm Toy Show