Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Police say a newborn baby had to be taken to the hospital after the child was left on a doorstep of a random home. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating a situation where they say a newborn baby was abandoned outside in the heat at a random home’s front door.

The Mesa Police Department reports that a woman inside the home notified officers of the child at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Arizona’s Family, the female resident told police that someone rang the doorbell and thought it was a package delivery. However, she found the baby on the ground when opening the door and called 911.

Police said the child was wrapped in a blanket and didn’t appear to be more than a day old. The child was taken to a hospital for observation and expected to be OK.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

The National Weather Service had issued an excessive heat warning for central Arizona on Friday, where temperatures were expected to reach as high as 111 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said multiple agencies, including ASP, were searching for a man who has a...
Highway back open following search of man with warrant
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county
Cameron Wray, 20, was found guilty on Thursday, July 21, of second-degree murder and aggravated...
Second suspect in Marked Tree murder sentenced to 16 years in prison
Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
July 21: What you need to know
Community reacts to Shonka Dukurah's death
‘Elvis’ actress found dead in Nashville apartment

Latest News

Police in Pennsylvania shoot pet snake
In April, the Independent Stave Company announced they would construct the mill near Batesville...
Construction company breaks ground for Independence County stave mill
According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Arkansas’ estimated year-over-year...
Arkansas’ jobless rate remains steady for June, year-over-year numbers up
Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy