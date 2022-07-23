Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Officer shoots 15-foot pet snake wrapped around owner’s throat, police say

Police in Pennsylvania said they shot a pet snake that was wrapped around its owner's neck. (Source: WPVI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Police say they had to rescue a Pennsylvania man from his 15-foot pet snake.

Officers report they were called to the man’s home on Wednesday and found the snake wrapped around his owner’s neck.

Authorities said the man was lying on the floor unresponsive and the reptile would not let go. So, they shot it.

“At that time, the officers observed the snake, a very large, thick, 15-plus-foot snake. The snake’s midsection was wrapped around the male’s throat on the ground,” said Lt. Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department. “Literally, the officer looked into the room and the snake was looking up at him. It was face-to-face, and the officer just did what he had to do.”

According to police, the snake’s owner was not hit with any of the bullets but was taken to the hospital once the snake moved away and died.

Police did not release any further immediate information on the incident.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police said multiple agencies, including ASP, were searching for a man who has a...
Highway back open following search of man with warrant
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Thursday for much of one Region 8 county
Boil order issued for much of county
Cameron Wray, 20, was found guilty on Thursday, July 21, of second-degree murder and aggravated...
Second suspect in Marked Tree murder sentenced to 16 years in prison
Mountain Home Police say the man in the clown mask is James Seawell.
July 21: What you need to know
Community reacts to Shonka Dukurah's death
‘Elvis’ actress found dead in Nashville apartment

Latest News

Pastor Ryan Wolfe married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.
‘They absolutely really do love each other’: Meet the minister who married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Officials said they need backpacks that are large and have shoulder straps. They can either be...
Homeless resource center in need of backpacks
Skye Shatley was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in Aug. 2019. She had 12 months...
Jonesboro girl granted wish thanks to community
Pastor Ryan Wolfe presided over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas wedding. (Local News...
Minister discusses Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Vegas wedding