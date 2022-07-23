1 dead after morning plane crash

PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is dead after a crop duster crash, according to Cross County Sheriff David West.

West said the crash happened Saturday morning in Parkin. A time could not be provided by Parkin Police or Cross County dispatch.

No names have been released in this incident.

Details are very limited at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.