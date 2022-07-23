We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime

Arkansas Nemesis 10U softball wasn’t just one of the best teams in the state. They were in the mix to win a national title. They travelled to Branson, Missouri earlier this month for USSSA Nationals.

Nemesis finished 1st in pool play. They fought their way from the losers bracket, winning 6 straight to reach the championship game. Nemesis ended up falling to Team Legacy in the finals. They won 47 games this season and to get show off some new hardware.

Thanks to Johnny Farris for sending in the info.

You can get your highlight or favorite team on Region 8 Sports

Email: chudgison@kait8.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Region 8 Sports

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.